You can remove our social media posts, but not us: CJP founder Dipke at Jantar Mantar

Dipke participated in a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, which was held under heavy security and joined by scores of youth.

"My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," Dipke stated during his address to the crowd, which energetically supported his words.