Yogi urges residents to light ‘Ram Jyoti' in every house on Jan 22

LUCKNOW: In line with the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to celebrate Deepotsav across Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

However, it will be different from the Deepotsav held in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Diwali where earthen lamps are lit on the banks of Saryu river. Instead, the government is urging residents to light the Ram Jyoti in every household.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this Deepotsav as 'Ram Jyoti' and now the Yogi government has pledged to light this Ram Jyoti in every house in the state, along with all the mythological places in the state.

Starting from January 14, various cultural programs will begin in the entire state, including Ayodhya, involving Ramayana recitations, Ram Leela, and a series of classical music performances.

Principal Secretary tourism, Mukesh Meshram informed that Deepotsav will be celebrated across the country on January 22.

People in Uttar Pradesh will also be encouraged to celebrate the same, he added. "Our effort is to organise Deepotsav at all the mythological and historical places in the state. People will also be encouraged to light lamps at their homes", he stated.

He further mentioned that this event will not be like the Deepotsav programme held before Diwali, but will be bigger than that, and it will be celebrated in every home like a festival.

The Tourism and Culture Department is appealing to all residents to light 'Ram Jyoti' in their homes.

“This is a historic occasion, and it is hoped that more people will actively participate in it than our expectations", he remarked. Above 4,000 artists will showcase their performances for 70 days.

Meshram revealed that as part of the cultural programmes starting from January 14 in Ayodhya, artists associated with various forms such as classical music, singing, and instrumental music have been invited from all over the country. These artists will continuously showcase their performances for 70 consecutive days at various locations in Ayodhya.

At least 4,000 to 5,000 artists will stay in Ayodhya for this duration, and kala gram is being established for their accommodation. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made by the government in the supplementary budget for these programs in the entire state.