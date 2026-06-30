Yogi slams SP and Congress, says those who opposed Ram now invoke his name

Accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of being hypocrites for their "newfound" support for Lord Ram, the chief minister said those who once opposed the Ram temple movement were now claiming to champion the cause.

"Who is advocating devotion to Lord Ram today? The very people who before 2017 ordered lathi-charges on those raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. When Ram devotees proclaimed 'Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge', they were met with bullets. Today, the same people are speaking in the name of faith," he said.