Yogi, Nadda attends women's marathon at Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP national president JP Nadda attended a women's marathon race at Lucknow's Dubagga Square on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of physical fitness, which, he said, will extend to a healthy mind and help in the building of a developed India.

"The more we are fit physically, the more mentally stable we will be. In ancient times, our sages gave importance to a healthy body, which would lead to a healthy mind. This will in turn help in creating a developed nation," the chief minister said in his address at the public event.

Highlighting India's achievements in the field of sports this year, CM Yogi said, "In the Olympics, India won its highest tally of medals in the event. In the Asian Games earlier this year, our athletes brought home more than 100 medals. In the Para Olympics Asian Games, we shone, winning more than 100 medals for the first time. This shows that we are making rapid progress towards shaping an aspirational and a new India."

Yogi said his government aims to construct a stadium at every janpath (public thoroughfare), a mini stadium at every town and a playground at every gram panchayat.

"We want to create a stadium at every janpath, a mini stadium at every developing town, a playground and an open gym at every gram panchayat," the CM said, adding that his government is training mahila mandal dal and yuva mandal dal and has given them 60000 sports kits so far.

Speaking at the event, BJP national president JP Nadda said that it is a historic time for youths as India has entered into the 'Amrit Kal'.

"This is a historic time for the youths. This is because we have emerged into the Amrit Kal. In the last 75 years and even before, we have paid homage to those individuals who have contributed in making the country proud," Nadda said.

Nadda said that if our youth, women, farmers and the poor are empoyered it will lead to the creation of a 'Vikshit Bharat'.

"We have planned how we will step into the age of Vikshit Bharat after getting past Amrit Kal. When we think of Vikshit Bharat, if our youth, women, farmers contribute to taking the country forward, it leads to a Vikshit Bharat," Nadda said.

"So our Prime Minister said that there are only four castes: women, youth, farmers and poor. If we can strengten and empower all four, no one can stop us from being Vikshit Bharat," the BJP chief added.

Earlier in the day, Nadda and Yogi were spotted listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last Mann Ki Baat address of this year, together.