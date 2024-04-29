Yogi Adityanath questions Rahul Gandhi's knowledge of India's history

LUCKNOW: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the Congress leader has no knowledge of history and geography of India.

"People who do not know the history and geography of India will definitely make such irrelevant comments. When I talk about Rahul Gandhi, I remember that once these people called themselves accidental Hindus. India has a rich tradition and our sages, Maharajas, and every section of the society have contributed in their respective fields, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while speaking to ANI.

Training guns at the Congress for calling themselves as "accidental hindus", CM Yogi said that the leader never mentions. atrocities committed by the Mughals in India.

"Rahul ji never remembered the atrocities of the Mughals, who left no stone unturned to Islamise India. It is unfortunate that those who call themselves accidental Hindus cannot feel pride about india's heritage."

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in the state, Rahul Gandhi said, "Many Rajas, Maharajas ruled us back in the day. They did whatever they wished and took away the land of their peasants at will. It was the Congress and its workers who, along with freedom fighters, brought us independence from our oppressors and restored democracy and the rule of law to the country"

Meanwhile, The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also slammed the Congress party for its anti-CAA stance, adding that this reveals Congress party's true intentions to the nation and the world.

Earlier this month, Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, it will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three criminal laws brought by the BJP government.

Although, there was no mention of the scrapping of CAA in Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections released on April 5.

UP CM Yogi emphasized that the CAA is not discriminatory against any individual, community, or religion, adding that the law is meant to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against any person, any caste, or any religion. This is India's message to humanity. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, were tortured in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and they came to India as refugees. CAA is in favor of giving them Indian Citizenship". CM Yogi said.

"Why is Congress allergic to this or why is Congress coming under

the pressure of those who are enemies of humanity?" he asked.