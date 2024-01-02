Yogi Adityanath meets officials ahead of Ram Mandir opening

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in Lucknow on Tuesday ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

During the meeting, Ayodhya in-charge minister Surya Pratap Shahi was also present.

Earlier, CM Yogi had chaired a review meeting with state officials to take stock of the preparedness for the Ram Temple consecration.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav

. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.