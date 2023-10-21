Yogi Adityanath attends National Police Memorial Day parade in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in his speech after the Police Memorial Day Parade, said on Saturday that the major events in the state have been organized successfully and peacefully due to the police's active involvement and proactive approach.

The UP CM today attended the National Police Memorial Day parade at Reserve Police Line in Lucknow and paid homage to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

CM Yogi during his speech said, "Even in extreme conditions, the police gave the highest priority to its duties and worked for controlling the crime in the state, maintaining law and order, establishing social harmony and keeping the women safe, the police have played an appreciable role."

"In the last six years, the grand organisation of the Kumbh, 2019 general assembly elections, state assembly elections in 2022, and other elections were organised peacefully with the police's active participation."

The UP CM further congratulated the state police force for overcoming the prevailing challenges of law and order, crime rate and mafias in the state within the last few years.

"With better strategy and harmony, UP Police has faced various challenges of law and order and controlled the crime successfully. The state police force also ensured the successful organization of events like festivals, important processions and political rallies in a peaceful manner which reflects the potential of the UP police for which I congratulate them," said Yogi.

He further said, "Our government (BJP) has a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals as a result of which 190 criminals were killed in clashes with the police, and 5591 were injured in multiple districts, from March 2017 to September 2023. However, during this, 16 policemen were also martyred while displaying exceptional courage while 1478 policemen were injured."

The CM, during his speech, also mentioned that in order to get a tight hold on criminals in the state, action was taken against 69,332 accused under the Gangster Act and 887 accused under the National Security Act (NSA).

Strict actions like life imprisonment and even the death penalty in some cases were taken against Mafias in the state. Earlier during the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended National Police Memorial Day at the National Police Memorial in Delhi and paid his tribute to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Home Minister Shah mentioned that due to the contribution of police personnel, in the last year, there has been a 65 per cent reduction in terrorism, militancy and naxal attacks.