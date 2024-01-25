Yoga teachers from various states special invitees at R-Day parade

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Republic Day on Friday, Yoga teachers and instructors from across the country will witness the grand Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path as special invitees.

The Government has invited 291 Yoga teachers and instructors along with their family members for their remarkable contribution in providing primary healthcare through Yoga at the grassroots level across India.

According to the Ayush Ministry these Yoga instructors and teachers are engaged in primary healthcare and wellness sector through AHWCs (Ayush Health and Wellness Centres).

They are working under the flagship scheme of the National Ayush Mission of the Ministry of Ayush.

The Yoga teachers associated with AHWCs are part and parcel of the wellness drive through Yoga in the primary healthcare sector of Ayush, officials added.

The Ministry said that after witnessing the Republic Day parade these special invitees will visit historical places of importance in Delhi and will also interact with Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, regarding their on-ground efforts and experience with Yoga.

The Ministry of Ayush through the observation of International Day of Yoga, in a whole government approach, has also taken various steps to promote Yoga across India as well as at the global level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, suggested an International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The Centre has recognised Yoga as a sports discipline also and has put it in priority category. Yoga has been included in the school curriculum, officials added.

The ministry said that many universities have also included courses on Yoga.

The Ayush Ministry has brought out Namaste Yoga App as a one stop health solution that enables people to access Yoga-related information, Yoga events and Yoga classes at their fingertips.

Similarly, Y-Break and WHO-m Yoga have also been launched to take the benefits of Yoga across the globe.