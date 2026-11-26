While Chief Minister V D Satheesan says such things are possible in Keralam, Rauf Rumi, who brought his book into English, says the experience went beyond words and language.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, 38-year-old Rumi said that although she comes from a different faith, she was deeply moved by the Christian teachings and the thoughts expressed in the book, Adam, Where Art Thou?

The experience also strengthened her belief that one does not have to belong to a particular religion to respect its teachings and scriptures.

"I am a Hindu who delivered speeches on the Bible and later compiled them into a book. A Muslim woman translated it into English. Such things are possible in Keralam," Satheesan recently remarked while speaking at a church programme in Changanassery, highlighting the religious inclusiveness that characterises the state's social life.

For Kannur-born Rumi, the assignment turned out to be much more than a translation project.

It was a journey of discovering another faith, exploring unfamiliar stories and finding common messages of compassion and humanity across religious traditions.

"I belong to the Islamic faith, which teaches us to respect all religions and their scriptures. This work gave me an opportunity to understand Christian beliefs and Biblical teachings more closely," said Rumi, a writer and translator.

The English edition of 'Adam, Where Art Thou?', translated from the Malayalam original 'Adam Nee Evide Aakunnu?', was released by DC Books on November 5.

Rumi said she had undertaken several translation assignments for DC Books when the publisher approached her with Satheesan's book.

She was already curious about the Malayalam edition, having found it unusual for a political leader to bring out a collection of speeches inspired by the Bible.

"I wanted to read the book even before they approached me. When DC Books contacted me, I was happy to take up the assignment. It was an interesting experience, and every speech of the chief minister offered something different," she said.