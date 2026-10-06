Yet another attempt to relaunch Rahul Gandhi: BJP takes swipe at INDIA bloc march to EC

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra also criticised Gandhi, accusing him of trying to spread "confusion" and "boost his politics" by misquoting the Supreme Court.

Citing the Supreme Court’s Monday hearing on a PIL, Patra said the court did not say that Form 6 was illegal.

Earlier, Gandhi on X claimed that it was now established beyond doubt that the CEC changed Form 6 "illegally and unilaterally".