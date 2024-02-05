Wrongful arrest of sitting CM not right: Kejriwal on Hemant Soren's arrest

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the arrest of JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and said that the arrest is "wrongful".

He said, "'Wrongful arrest' of sitting CM is not right, whatever is happening is not good for democracy."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin came down heavily on ED for arresting Hemant Soren and said that the act is outrageous, shameful and reeked of desperation and abuse of power by the BJP government at the Centre.



Soren was arrested after hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After getting arrested, Hemant Soren in a video message, alleged that there was no evidence linked to the money laundering case and that ED tried to tarnish his image.

He also had accused State Governor CP Radhakrishnan of being involved in his arrest by the ED.