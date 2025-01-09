World's most advanced fighters SU-57s and F-35s to grace Aero India 2025

CHENNAI: India has been compelled to act urgently to modernise its Air Force fleet with a fifth-generation fighter, following China's public unveiling of a sixth-generation prototype aircraft during an airshow in December.

Asia’s biggest airshow is just around the corner, and Bengaluru is gearing up to welcome two of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft: the SU-57 Felon of the Russian Air Force and the United States Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II. These cutting-edge fighters will participate in Aero India, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Recently, the Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, proposed upgrades to its fifth-generation aircraft and expressed readiness to offer the SU-57 to India at a reduced price. Russia’s decision to showcase the aircraft in both demonstration flights and static displays could be a strategic move to capture India’s interest in bolstering its aging fighter fleet.

This will mark the second consecutive year that the F-35 Lightnings are on display at the biennial event. In 2023, the F-35 demo team, based at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, captivated audiences in Bengaluru with a remarkable display of power and agility.

The upcoming edition of Aero India may play a crucial role in helping India decide which fighter jet to procure while continuing work on its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.