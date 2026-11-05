World turned down India, but Russia never did: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan thanks Russia for its space support

CHENNAI: Recalling Russia's longstanding support for India's space programme, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday thanked Russia for helping India develop its space capabilities, saying that while several countries denied India access to crucial technologies, Russia stood by it.
Narayanan was speaking at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai after unveiling the statue of Yuri Gagarin, the first human to travel into space, at the on Thursday along with Valery Khodzhaev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai.
The event was organised in association with the Russian Centre of Science and Culture.
Addressing a gathering of students after the inauguration, Narayanan described Yuri Gagarin as a pioneer for all astronauts and said it was an honour to inaugurate his statue.
Recalling the historical ties between India and Russia in the space sector, he said Russia and the former Soviet Union had played a significant role in helping India emerge as a major space power. "I would like to thank Russia on this occasion. Our first indigenous satellite, Aryabhata, was launched with the help of Russia using its launch vehicle," he said.
He also recalled how several countries had refused to provide India with cryogenic engine technology, despite it not having any direct military application. Countries cited the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) as a reason for denying India access to the technology.
"However, Russia was ready to provide us that cryogenic technology. I was also part of the team that went to Russia to acquire the technology. But, due to certain geopolitical circumstances, it could not materialise," he said.
Narayanan further highlighted Russia's contribution to India's space programme, including its role in sending India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, into space. "Russia has helped India in several technologies and fields. We will always remain grateful to Russia," he added.
He said India had since developed its own cryogenic engine technology and achieved three world records during its development. Now india have 3 cryogenic engine technologies.
Recalling the evolution of India's space programme, Narayanan said it was initiated in 1962 under the visionary leadership of Vikram Sarabhai. From its humble beginnings, India had grown into a major global space power, successfully landing the Vikram lander near the Moon's south polar region, reaching Mars on its maiden attempt, discovering evidence of water on the Moon and launching 104 satellites in a single mission using the PSLV-C37 rocket.
He also highlighted the development of the indigenous Vikram processor at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, noting that the microprocessor was being used in PSLV launch vehicles.
Narayanan said India had now reached a stage where it was helping other countries develop their capabilities in the space sector.