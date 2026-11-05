World turned down India, but Russia never did: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan thanks Russia for its space support

Narayanan was speaking at the Periyar Science and Technology Centre in Chennai after unveiling the statue of Yuri Gagarin, the first human to travel into space, at the on Thursday along with Valery Khodzhaev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai.

The event was organised in association with the Russian Centre of Science and Culture.

Addressing a gathering of students after the inauguration, Narayanan described Yuri Gagarin as a pioneer for all astronauts and said it was an honour to inaugurate his statue.

Recalling the historical ties between India and Russia in the space sector, he said Russia and the former Soviet Union had played a significant role in helping India emerge as a major space power. "I would like to thank Russia on this occasion. Our first indigenous satellite, Aryabhata, was launched with the help of Russia using its launch vehicle," he said.