Worker killed, 3 hurt in blast at animal fat processing company in Kerala

KOCHI: A worker died, and three others sustained injuries in a blast at a company that produces animal fat-based products in Edayar near Kalamassery, the police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Vikram Pradhan (45), and the three injured workers are natives of Odisha.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

The hospital said two workers sustained 35 per cent and 25 per cent burns, respectively.

Both are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital's burn ward, the hospital said in a statement.

Another worker was admitted to the emergency department for examination and was discharged after treatment.

All of them hail from Sirki village in the Gudayagiri block of Kandhamal district of Odisha.

Preliminary reports suggest that the blast occurred due to a fault with the safety valve of a mini boiler on Saturday night.

The fire department and police rushed to the scene following the blast. The company, Formal Trade Links LLP, is located in the Edayar Industrial area in Kadungallur village.

The police said an investigation has been launched after registering a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Section 194 of the BNSS requires the police to investigate and report on deaths, including suicides and deaths caused by accidents or other means.