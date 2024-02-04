Work on first & 2nd floors of Ram temple to begin soon

AYODHYA: Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has said that work on the ‘darbar’ of Lord Ram on the first and second floors of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will start immediately.

“Work on the ‘darbar’ of Lord Ram on the first and second floors will be started at once now. This will be completed in December 2024,” Mishra said on Sunday.

He reached Ayodhya over the weekend and caught up with the engineers of the construction company to find out the timeline for the pending works to be carried out over the first and second floor of the temple complex as well as the completion of 'parkota'.

Meetings between Mishra, senior executives of the construction company, office-bearers of the temple trust, local administration and police officials among other stakeholders took place on Friday and Saturday.

“Construction work is beginning at the temple once again. Work on the ‘parkota’ has to be completed, and work on the 795-metre ‘parikrama’ wall will also be completed,” Mishra said.

“Besides this, the work of the iconography on the temple’s lower plinth will be started,” he added.