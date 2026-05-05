Won’t resign, poll results not people’s mandate but conspiracy: Mamata

Banerjee also alleged that the TMC’s contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked “for the BJP”.

“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she told a press conference here.

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

“A black chapter in history has been created,” she asserted.

The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people’s democratic rights.