'Won't leave until Pradhan resigns': CJP founder Dipke seeks permission to extend protest

A young public policy professional, who requested anonymity, said it is important to show up

"Nobody knows exactly where this is going. The movement started on social media rather than in organised rooms. It was organic and refreshing, and that is why people connected with it," he added.

Echoing this sentiment, many participants admitted uncertainty about the future direction of the movement. Yet, they said, they felt compelled to join because some form of collective mobilisation had become necessary.

Supporters wore cockroach masks at the protests and held placards, some of which read: "If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud" and "Sack Union Education Minister".

Among those present was Delhi High Court advocate Dilshad Choudhary, who said recurring paper leak controversies had become a tipping point for public anger.