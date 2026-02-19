Won't leave India without prior permission, will cooperate in probe: Anil Ambani tells SC

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the industrialist stated that he was not a flight risk and has no intention to evade the process of law.

"I state on oath that I have not left India since July 2025, since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India. It is further undertaken that in the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this court before undertaking any such travel," Ambani said.