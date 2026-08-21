Won't budge until FIR is lodged: Rahul on dharna with pellet victim at police station

Gandhi, who was accompanied by the youth, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, claimed that he was told by police officers that an FIR could not be registered as "there are orders from the top".

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he was afraid of justice.

Gandhi, along with Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR. After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma.

After the discussion with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Lochab and his mother were also there.