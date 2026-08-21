Won't budge until FIR is lodged: Rahul on dharna with pellet victim at police station

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station here and said he would not budge until an FIR is registered on a complaint by a youth who suffered pellet injuries during the CJP-led July 20 protest.
Gandhi, who was accompanied by the youth, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, claimed that he was told by police officers that an FIR could not be registered as "there are orders from the top".
The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he was afraid of justice.
Gandhi, along with Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR. After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma.
After the discussion with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Lochab and his mother were also there.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the protest.
A police source said, "The New Delhi DCP is in touch with Gandhi. As the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is probing all the complaints, Lochab's complaint will also be forwarded to the Crime Branch for further investigation."
Lochab suffered pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
"We are only saying that an FIR must be lodged. Sahil is here and his mother is accompanying him. The police officials are saying an FIR cannot be registered as there are orders from the top.
"Till an FIR is registered, we will not budge from here," Gandhi told reporters.
"Our only demand is FIR and the name of the investigating officer. We are only seeking justice for this family," he said.
Gandhi said a youth can be fired at, but "Delhi Police under Amit Shah's ministry is not giving justice to the victim".
On Lochab, the Congress leader said, "Three pellets were found in his eye. This is the hospital report which clearly states that. Delhi Police said they did not use pellet guns, but someone must have used pellet guns. The crime has happened as his body had pellets."
Since August 13, Lochab's mother has been sent from one police station to another, but no FIR has been registered.
Earlier, in a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said "brutality" against a peaceful protest is a "serious crime".
"On July 20, police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk," he said.
"Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal -- it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said.
Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed, Gandhi said.
"In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled. @AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime," the Congress leader said.
He asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him.
"The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone -- from top to bottom -- who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him," Gandhi said.
Sources said Lochab went to police with his lawyers on August 14 and gave a written complaint, but no FIR was registered.
The matter was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but there was no acknowledgement from police. It was then that Lochab sought Gandhi's help and the Congress leader went with him to demand the registration of an FIR on his complaint, they said.
The DCP, however, did not give details of the case officer or the FIR number, the sources said.
The CJP-led agitation culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister on July 25.