Women's security our govt's priority; we amended laws to give death penalty for crimes like rape: PM Modi

NAVSARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in the last 10 years, his government has given top priority to women's security, and amended laws to introduce capital punishment for heinous crimes like rape.

Addressing a huge gathering at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district on International Women's Day Modi said that India was walking on the path of women-led development.

"When a girl returns (home) late, her parents ask questions, but they don't do the same when a boy comes late...they should do it. In the past decade, we have given women's safety and security the highest priority and to stop crimes against women, we have changed rules and laws," he said.

"My government changed the law to introduce capital punishment for heinous crime like rape," PM Modi said.

Our government gives highest importance to 'samman' (honour) and 'suvidha' (facilities) for women, he said.

The prime minister stressed the need to empower women from rural parts.

"(Mahatma) Gandhiji used to say that the country's soul lies in its villages. I would like to add that women are the soul of our rural areas and the soul of rural India resides in the empowerment of rural women," Modi said.

"Our government works for women, we built thousands of toilets and gave dignity to women. Our government brought in stringent laws against triple talaq and saved the lives of lakhs of Muslim women from being destroyed," Modi said.

Brands like Amul and Lijjat Papad examples of successful businesses led by women: PM Modi at 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Gujarat, he said.

At the outset of his speech, the PM said he was the world's richest person as he had the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters.