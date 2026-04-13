Women's Reservation Act will realise visions of past, fulfil resolutions of future: PM Modi

Addressing a conference of women here, ahead of a three-day special sitting of Parliament, where the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is expected to be amended, Modi also said that when the law was introduced in 2023, it was passed unanimously by all parties and there was a collective demand for its implementation by 2029.

He said the Opposition, in particular, strongly emphasised the need to ensure the bill is implemented by 2029.