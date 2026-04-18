Women’s quota assured in 2023 Act

CHENNAI: While the Centre-ruling BJP repeatedly stated that the Bill was for reserving one-third of the seats for women, it should be noted that the Parliament had, in September 2023, adopted a legislation in this regard almost unanimously – only two members had voted against it in Lok Sabha, while all backed it in Rajya Sabha.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, formally the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, was introduced during a special session of the Parliament on September 18, 2023, when the new Parliament building was dedicated to the country.
The previous legislation of 2008 to amend the Constitution to provide 33% reservation for women had passed the Rajya Sabha but it could not clear the Lower House hurdle and lapsed after the dissolution of the House.