Women stage protest in Imphal over violence in Manipur

MANIPUR: Amid the resurgence of violence in Manipur, women in Imphal took to the streets, staging a torchlight protest on Monday night.

The demonstrators marched through the streets of the violence-hit state, holding torches and posters while shouting slogans in Imphal's Thangmeiband.

Earlier, on Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by 18 MLAs, met with Governor L Acharya amid the fresh incident of violence in the state. The Assam Rifles (AR) deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter any 'rogue drones,' and additional anti-drone guns are being brought into the state by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to enhance security measures.

In a post on social media platform X, the Manipur Police said, "AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly."

Several students from different schools, colleges and universities in Imphal rallied towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, Security Advisor and also the Governor amid the recent spike of violence in the state.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students were carrying banners and posters as they walked towards the Raj Bhavan.

The students also staged a sit-in on the road and shouted slogans. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of people killed in the violence in Koutruk.

In a post on X, Manipur CM said, "Representatives of the JAC against the brutal killing of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk called on me at my Secretariat. An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs has been handed over to the bereaved family as a small gesture from the government, recognizing the deep loss they have endured. While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."