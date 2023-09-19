Women empowerment is not a slogan but...: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and said that the PM has shown that 'women's empowerment' is not a slogan but a resolution of the Central Government.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has shown the realization of “Yatra Naryastu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devata” in the democracy of the country in accordance with the eternal culture of India. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' introduced in the Lok Sabha today is a decision that will give our women power and their rights in the true sense," Amit Shah posted on X

"Modi ji has shown that 'Women-led Empowerment' is not a slogan but a resolution for the Modi government. On behalf of crores of countrymen, I heartily congratulate Modi ji for this historic decision," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Introducing the bill in the house the minister said "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People."

Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday proceeded to the new Parliament building after bidding farewell to the old building.

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.