Women at centre of BJP Delhi manifesto: Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, Rs 21K to expecting mothers

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi polls, keeping women at the centre of its poll pitch by promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

BJP president J P Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' at a press conference here, and asserted the manifesto -- which reflects a direct BJP attempt to rival AAP's welfare-focused governance model -- would serve as the foundation for a "developed Delhi".

He also assured that if the BJP is voted to power, all existing public welfare schemes will not only be continued, but made more effective by weeding out corruption.

"The BJP's resolution for a developed Delhi prioritises the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens," he said, releasing the first of three parts of the manifesto.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the public welfare schemes being run by his party's government will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

Nadda announced several pro-women measures including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them under the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', surpassing the AAP's poll promise of Rs 2,100, and a financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman

under the 'Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana'.

The party also promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

"We will increase the senior citizen pension for people aged between 60 and 70 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500; and for senior citizens, widows, divyangs and destitute aged 70-plus from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000," the BJP president said.

The national capital will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

The BJP, which has been out of power since 1998, has been making all-out efforts to dethrone the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been running several welfare schemes including free electricity of up to 200 units, free bus travel for women, free water and free pilgrimage for senior citizens among others.

Hitting out at the BJP soon after its 'Sankalp Patra' was released, Kejriwal said the saffron party has "copied" the AAP and announced several 'revris' but Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't approve of the "freebies" promised by his party.

In a bid to counter the AAP's healthcare model, Nadda said, "We have decided that after forming the government in Delhi, in the first Cabinet, we will fully implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. And along with this, we will provide additional assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government. That means, the residents of Delhi will get a total health cover of Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

He also promised free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and free OPD and diagnostic services for citizens above 70.

He said the party will set up 'Atal Canteens' in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5.

Nadda alleged corruption in the AAP's mohalla clinics project and said charges of wrongdoing would be investigated if the BJP forms the government.

"'AAP-DA's' mohalla clinics are a den of corruption and a programme to deceive people. There has been a scam of Rs 300 crore in these mohalla clinics. This will be investigated when our government is formed," Nadda said.

Highlighting the participatory approach in drafting the BJP manifesto, Nadda said more than 1.08 lakh suggestions were collected from Delhi residents.