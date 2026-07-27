Woman who blocked police van during Mumbai protest alleges trolling

In a viral image from the rain-soaked protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on July 22, Ahir was seen standing before a police van carrying detained young protesters.

The photo of Ahir, in a grey hoodie standing firmly to block the police van, emerged as one of the most striking images from the protests in Mumbai.

In a complaint to cyber police, Ahir claimed she was the target of deep-fake videos and abusive language on social media, after her image blocking the police van went viral.