Woman shot dead in Manipur's Kamjong, prohibitory orders imposed

The incident happened around 9.35 pm on Friday at the Kuki-majority Chassad village of the Naga-dominated district, they said.

The woman, a mother of five children, received gunshot wounds near her neck and died within minutes, they added.

The killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which was continuing on Saturday morning, officials said.

Several houses were also torched in the violence, they said.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the BNSS within a 400-metre radius of Chassad police gate junction to prevent further violence.

The orders prohibit the assembly of five or more people.