Woman sets lover on fire in Bengaluru

The deceased, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at a outlet of a mobile service provider, they said.

The incident occurred in the city's Byadarahalli area at around 2 pm. A cloth was found tied around his eyes when police inspected the scene of the crime. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman allegedly tied him up under the pretext of a "western-style proposal".

Police suspect the murder was premeditated, as the woman believed he had been avoiding her of late.