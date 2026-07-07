Woman kills husband by injecting toilet cleaner to him through cannula

The mother of the deceased filed a complaint on July 1 that she came to know about the death of her son Prasanth (35), who works in a Gulf country, on June 30.

The complainant told police that she was not even aware of her son's visit to home and the events preceding his death. Expressing doubts about her daughter-in-law, Sandhya, she said her son's death is mysterious.

As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35), police said.