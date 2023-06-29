Begin typing your search...
Woman killed, few injured in fresh Manipur violence
A woman was killed on the spot at Leimakhong village and several others were injured in the militants' firing.
IMPHAL: In a fresh incident of violence on Thursday, one woman was killed and a few others injured at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, police said.
A police official in Imphal said that armed militants carrying sophisticated weapons raided several villages in Kangpokpi district, opened fire and assaulted people.
A woman was killed on the spot at Leimakhong village and several others were injured in the militants' firing.
Para-military personnel accompanied by Manipur Police have rushed to the villages attacked by the militants and launched combing operation to nab the extremists.
Next Story