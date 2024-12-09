Woman dies in mysterious fire in AP, police probe relationship angle

NANDIKOTKURU: An 18-year-old woman died in the small hours of Monday in a “fire incident” of unknown cause at her grandparents' residence, where she was staying, police said.

Raghavendra (21), who was reportedly in a relationship with the girl for the past three years, managed to escape with up to 70 per cent burns, they said.

The incident occurred in Nandyala district.

“She was staying with her grandparents in Nandikotkuru. Around 4 am, there was some commotion, and he (Raghavendra) came out with severe burns. By then, the girl was completely burnt,” the official told PTI.

Police stated that Raghavendra claimed the fire was an “accident.”

Incidentally, Raghavendra had visited the girl at her grandparents’ house on Sunday night.

The police are currently investigating the case from all possible angles.