Woman dies days after self-immolation bid at Bijnor police station over rape case

BIJNOR (UP): A 20-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted self-immolation at the Bijnor police station after demanding action against a man she accused of refusing to marry her following an alleged sexual assault, died in a hospital during treatment, officials said here on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 11 pm on June 21 at Bijnor Kotwali when the woman poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire.
She was rescued by police personnel and rushed to a hospital, but later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.
The woman had filed a case in 2024 against Saurabh Singh, a resident of Swaheri village, and his family members under rape-related charges, after which a report was submitted regarding the case.
She subsequently lodged another complaint in 2025, alleging that Singh had established a relationship with her and later refused to marry her.
The accused obtained a stay against his arrest from the high court, even as the police submitted a chargesheet in the case.
According to police, on the day of the incident, the woman went to the Kotwali police station and insisted that the accused be called for a discussion. The police assured her that they would summon the other party the next day.
During this time, her stepfather allegedly brought a bottle containing an inflammable substance, which the woman used to set herself on fire inside the police station premises.
The woman's mother claimed in a police complaint that the man's family was mentally harassing her daughter after she filed the case.
Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Singh stated that Saurabh and his brother Gaurav are currently stationed in the army in Kashmir. A police team has been dispatched to apprehend them in connection with the case.
As a result of this incident, Kotwali In-Charge Amar Singh Rathore has been suspended.