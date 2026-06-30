Woman dies days after self-immolation bid at Bijnor police station over rape case

The incident occurred around 11 pm on June 21 at Bijnor Kotwali when the woman poured an inflammable substance on herself and set herself on fire.

She was rescued by police personnel and rushed to a hospital, but later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, police said.

The woman had filed a case in 2024 against Saurabh Singh, a resident of Swaheri village, and his family members under rape-related charges, after which a report was submitted regarding the case.