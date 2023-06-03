Woman beaten to dead in Tiruvallur, sons detained on suspicion

CHENNAI: A woman was beaten to death at her house in Tiruvallur on Saturday. Police are investigating her two sons in connection with the murder.

The deceased woman was identified as Manjula, (50). She lived with her husband, Sekar at a house on Park Street in Thiruvallur. Their two sons- Rajesh (31) and Ranjith (28) lived separately with their families in the same neighborhood. While Rajesh was employed as an electrician, Ranjith was unemployed, police said.

Police investigations revealed that Manjula had recently picked up a quarrel with her second son Ranjith and went to her first son Rajesh's house.

On Saturday, after Manjula swooned and was moved to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur, where the doctors examined her and declared her brought dead.

After preliminary investigations, Tiruvallur police registered a case and detained her two sons Ranjith and Rajesh in connection with Manjula's death. Police suspect that Manjula was assaulted.