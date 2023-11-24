Withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against DyCM Shivakumar illegal: K'taka BJP chief

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP said on Friday that the decision of Congress government to withdraw consent to the CBI probe on disproportionate case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was against the law.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said that his party will strongly oppose the decision.

"Shivakumar had lost a golden opportunity to prove himself that he is an apostle of truth," Vijayendra chided.

"We will discuss and decide on the nature of protest. The decision taken during the tenure of BJP government to handover the case against him to the CBI was not politically motivated. It was handed over to the CBI based on preliminary information," he stated.

Former CM and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has worked as an advocate and a lecturer. The cabinet decision is incorrect. There are instances of the Supreme Court in this regard and the High Court had referred to the matter twice.

"When the matter is seized by the court, the decision of the government is wrong. It is exhibited that they are above the law. They have also proved that the government is for those who loot."

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw the sanction accorded to the CBI by previous BJP government to investigate a disproportionate assets case against Deputy CM and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar.