With voting in four seats in Assam, polling complete in all 25 LS seats in NE

GUWAHATI: With the completion of polling in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Tuesday, elections in all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the eight northeastern have been completed now.

Polling was held in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam during the third phase on Tuesday — Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati — recording a voter turnout of around 75 per cent, as per provisional figures issued by the poll panel.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats across the eight northeastern states, voting was held in 15 seats, including one partly (Outer Manipur), in the first phase on April 19, in seven seats (one partly, Outer Manipur) in the second phase on April 26, while four seats went to the polls in the third phase on Tuesday.

In the first phase, elections were held in five seats in Assam, two seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur (one partly), and Meghalaya, one in Tripura, and the lone seats in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim. In the second phase, voting was held in five seats in Assam, the second seat in Tripura, while polling was completed in the Outer Manipur seat.

Along with the Lok Sabha polls, 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh also went to the polls on April 19. BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, won unopposed in the 10 other seats.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be taken up on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

In the first phase on April 19, Tripura recorded the highest turnout at 81.48 per cent, followed by Sikkim (79.88 per cent), Assam (78.25 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (77.68 per cent), Meghalaya (76.60 per cent), Manipur (76.10 per cent), Nagaland (57.72 per cent), and Mizoram (56.87. per cent).

In the second phase on April 26, Manipur registered the maximum voter turnout at 84.85 per cent, followed by Assam (81.17 per cent), and Tripura (80.36 per cent).