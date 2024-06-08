With Ramoji Rao's demise, India has lost media titan: President Murmu

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of several states and film personalities on Saturday mourned the death of media mogul Ramoji Rao here.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneshwari, paid floral tributes at the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao at the Ramoji Film City here.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, several Telangana ministers and MLAs and leaders from Andhra Pradesh also paid tributes to Ramoji Rao.

President Droupadi Murmu said Ramoji Rao's contributions to the industry will be long remembered.

"With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Expressing grief at the death of Ramoji Rao, PM Modi described him as a 'visionary' who revolutionised Indian media.

Rao's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films, Modi said on X, adding that through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards in innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India's development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said Ramoji Rao's contributions to journalism, cinema, and entertainment have left a lasting impact and transformed the media landscape.

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan called Ramoji Rao a 'true legend', who revolutionized Indian media and cinema with his profound and extensive contributions.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy termed Ramoji Rao's death as a "great loss" to the Telugu newspaper and media industry.

The CM, who is in Delhi to attend CWC meeting, directed state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to conduct Ramoji Rao's funeral with full state honours, a CMO release said.

Mourning the passing of Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the media mogul's contributions to journalism and film industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a post on his X handle, said Rao's curiosity, foresight, and determination left an indelible mark on every field he ventured into, serving as an example and inspiration to all.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to Rao's family members, friends and innumerable followers and remembered her personal interactions with him.

The Bengal CM also recollected her visit to the Ramoji Film City on his invitation.

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, ace director SS Rajamouli and several other prominent cinema personalities also expressed grief over the demise of Ramoji Rao.

Ramoji Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital here early on Saturday. He was 88.