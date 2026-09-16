With his health deteriorating, Jarange says he may have to call off Mumbai protest

His blood pressure and sugar level were very low and he was suffering from acute dehydration, a government doctor said.

Jarange, whose fast entered the 19th day on Wednesday, reached Patoda in Maharashtra’s Beed district at around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, more than 400 km from Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, the 44-year-old activist said he had a severe burning sensation in the stomach and feet.

“If I take treatment, the government becomes completely carefree. If I stop treatment, they become anxious. This tour to Mumbai is taking a toll on my health. I can continue if I’m fine, but such a long travel is not good while on a hunger strike. The tour can also be cancelled if there is no option,” he said.

Mumbai Police have denied permission to Jarange, who has been demanding reservation in the OBC quota for the Marathas with the Kunbi caste genealogy, to take his ongoing protest to Azad Maidan. Police cited law and order concerns amid the Ganesh festival for rejecting his application.