Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19

NEW DLHI: The Winter Session of Parliament is expected to begin on December 1 and continue, at least till December 19, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

In a message on X, Rijiju said, “The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).”

He hoped that the upcoming session would see smooth transaction of business. “Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people,” he wrote.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament recorded 21 sittings between July 21 and August 21. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha registered low productivity due to repeated disruptions.

While Lok Sabha functioned for only 37 hours out of the scheduled 120 hours, Rajya Sabha managed 41 hours and 15 minutes, reflecting a productivity of just 31 per cent and 38.8 per cent respectively.

The Winter Session will also mark the debut of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman. He took oath as the 15th Vice President on September 12.

On October 21, Radhakrishnan visited various sections of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and interacted with the staff.

His visit covered key sections, including the Table Office, Legislative Section, Question Branch, Members' Salaries and Allowances Branch, Members' Amenities Section, Bill Office, Notice Office, Lobby Office and Reporters' Branch.

During his meeting with the staff, he appreciated their role in ensuring the smooth and effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

He encouraged the officers and staff to continue contributing with dedication and professionalism, strengthen parliamentary functioning, and remain committed to the service of the nation. During the visit, the Vice President also extended Diwali greetings.