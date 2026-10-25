Will take action if Kannadigas sidelined in jobs in Karnataka: CM Shivakumar

In a post on 'X', Shivakumar said the government had taken seriously the concerns over Kannadigas being overlooked and asserted that their rights, dignity and opportunities would not be compromised.

"It is disheartening to hear complaints that Kannadigas are being denied job opportunities in Bengaluru's IT companies. The government has taken seriously the issue of native Kannada speakers being sidelined," he said.

"In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign. The government will not allow the rights, dignity, and opportunities of Kannadigas to be disregarded for any reason," he said.