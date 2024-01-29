Will speak to him, says Ajit Pawar on Bhujbal's opposition to Maratha quota decision

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he would talk to his party and cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal on the latter's opposition to the state government's decision on Maratha quota.

Bhujbal, a senior OBC leader, on Sunday said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on February 1 against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

Bhujbal's announcement came after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange called off his stir on Saturday following the state government saying it had accepted his demands.

Steps are being taken to fool OBCs in the state, Bhujbal had said.

Queried on the issue, Pawar said, "In a democracy, everyone has different opinion. CM Shinde took a decision on Maratha reservation and tried to reach a solution. (Deputy CM Fadnavis) Devendraji has said he will talk to Bhujbal." "He (Fadnavis) has said he does not feel injustice has been done to anybody. I too feel the same. Give me some time, I will speak to him (Bhujbal)," the senior NCP leader added.

Asked about Bhujbal's statement that the party and government should decide whether to keep him with them, Pawar said it is an internal matter of the party.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar which joined the government last July, has been routinely criticising the Shinde-led dispensation over its handling of the Maratha quota issue.

Pawar further said all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance had resolved to make Narendra Modi prime minister for a third time.

Addressing reporters after reviewing developmental projects in Kolhapur, Pawar said the opposition has no work apart from criticising and opposing the PM.

Ridiculing the opposition, Pawar said West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had decided to take "a different path" (fight polls on their own without allying with the Congress), while the stand of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was known to all.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is setting conditions for seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Kumar ditched the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar and returned to the NDA.