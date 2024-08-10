Will seek death penalty for accused: Mamata on sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast track court.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

The chief minister also said the protests and processions by junior doctors demanding exemplary punishment for the accused and enhanced security at hospitals were justified.

"I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors," she told a Bengali news channel.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government has no objection to an investigation into the case by any agency, including the CBI, if there is a demand for it.

Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.

"I feel like losing someone in my family," Banerjee said.

The CM said police camps had been set up in every hospital to prevent any assault on doctors.

She also said superintendents/principals of hospitals and medical college hospitals have a responsibility of ensuring internal security at their respective facilities.

"We will also investigate whether there was any negligence on their part," Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal asserted the force will make sure the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor gets “punishment of the highest order” if the charges are proved in court.