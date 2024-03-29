Will reach out to people on frozen accounts issue, says KC Venugopal

KOCHI: Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who is a candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, said on Friday that the party will reach out to people across the country on the issue of "accounts being frozen".

“The next two days across the country we are going to meet the people and tell them what the BJP has done to the Congress party ahead of the polls by using authorities to freeze our accounts,” said Venugopal.

“We are being told that even the BJP has not filed the mandatory returns, a charge which the authorities have used against our party and frozen our accounts,” added Venugopal.

His remarks came after the Income Tax authorities served a fresh notice asking the Congress party to remit Rs 1,700 crore as tax in addition to the earlier served notice which said they have to pay Rs 520 crore.

Venugopal, a sitting Rajya Sabha member with two more years to go, decided to contest the Alappuzha seat, which he won in 2009 and 2014.