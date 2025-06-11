Will PM agree to have full debate in Parliament on country's post-Pahalgam security, asks Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having met the members of the seven parliamentary delegations that were sent abroad, will now agree to have a full debate in the monsoon session of Parliament on the country's post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges.

The opposition party also asked whether the PM will at least chair a meeting or a set of meetings of leaders of all political parties and take them into confidence on India's future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan.

PM Modi on Tuesday hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to various world capitals over the past few weeks to convey India's message on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Now that the PM has himself met with the members of the seven Parliamentary delegations that had been sent to 32 countries, will he at least now - Chair a meeting or a set of meetings of LEADERS of all political parties and take them into confidence on India's future strategy vis-a-vis both China and Pakistan and the strategic implications of the CDS' revelations in Singapore?"

He also asked if the PM will agree to have a full debate in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament on the country's post-Pahalgam security and foreign policy challenges, since the request of the INDIA bloc parties for a special session has been most unfortunately rejected.

He further asked whether the PM will redouble efforts to bring the Pahalgam terrorists, who were reportedly involved in three earlier terror attacks in Poonch (December 2023), and Gagangir and Gulmarg (2024), to justice.

Ramesh also asked whether a group of experts like the Kargil Review Committee, which was chaired by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's father K Subrahmanyam, will be set up to analyse Operation Sindoor in detail and give its recommendations on the future of warfare, including emerging military platforms and technologies, and building national capacities for strategic communications in crisis.

"Will the report - after suitable redactions - be placed in Parliament like the report of the Kargil Review Committee was in Feb 2000?" Ramesh said.