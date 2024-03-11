Begin typing your search...

Will oppose CAA if it discriminates people: Mamata

Stating that the CAA and the NRC are sensitive to West Bengal and the Northeast, Banerjee said she does not want unrest before the Lok Sabha elections.

ByPTIPTI|11 March 2024 3:01 PM GMT
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it discriminates against groups of people.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “There are speculations that CAA ruled will be notified. Let me be very clear that we will oppose anything that discriminates people.” “Let them bring out the rules, then we will speak on the issue after going through the rules,” she said.

PTI

