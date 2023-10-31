Will never forget the affection shown to me across the world: Naidu after Andhra HC grants bail

CHENNAI: Former Andhra Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that he will never forget the affection shown to him by his supporters when he was in jail not only in the State but across the world.

"When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world," he said.

Supporters of Naidu surrounded him as he walked out of Rajahmundry Jail after his release.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail in the alleged Skill Development scam case on health grounds for four weeks on October 31.

