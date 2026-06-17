Will hold 'bilateral talks' with TN govt on Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that his administration will hold "bilateral discussions" with the Tamil Nadu government regarding the over-125-year-old Mullaperiyar dam to ensure safety for Kerala and water for its neighbour.
Satheesan said the discussions will be conducted in the Assembly after the budget is presented on June 19.
He said that he was also going to see Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and hold discussions on the issue of night travel in the border areas between the two states.
"I will also be visiting those areas," he added.
"I have to meet and talk with the Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on various other issues besides Mullaperiyar. I had told both the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu CMs that I will be meeting them to discuss these matters," he said.
The CM said that all this will happen after the budget discussion is over and it is passed.
The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895.
While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is "absolutely safe", Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure.