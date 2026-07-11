Will expose you in public: SC slams Maharashtra for opposing bail plea of foreign national

A bench of Justices Ahasanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu was hearing a plea filed by a foreign national seeking bail.

"Every day, we get cases of this nature from Maharashtra. You oppose bail tooth and nail, but do not take steps to expedite the trial. When we examine the case, the evidence is weak. We will expose you (the state) in public," the bench said.

The accused, arrested in a kidnapping and murder case, contended before the bench that he had been in jail for four years and his case was listed before the trial court on 86 dates.