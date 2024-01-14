Will be tracked down no matter where he is in hiding: Assam CM on absconding Sheikh Shahjahan

KOLKATA: As ruling TMC strongman and panchayat leader Sheikh Shahjahan, continued to remain absconding in light of the attack on ED teams that were out raiding his residence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he would be tracked down and arrested from wherever he is hiding.

Addressing media persons on a visit to Kolkata on Friday, the Assam CM and BJP heavyweight said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will track him down wherever he is lying low.

"Patal se bhi dhhondh ke nikal lenge jab zaroorat hogi (No matter where he is in hiding, he will be found and brought to justice)," Sarma said on Saturday.

ED teams were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district when they came under attack from unidentified people.

Two ED officials were injured in the incident. While the BJP gunned for the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming a complete of law and order in the State, the TMC said the locals responded to provocation from the Central agency sleuths.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned the State Home Secretary and DGP to Raj Bhaban and sought the arrest of the absconding TMC leader at the earliest.

However, several days have passed since and the TMC leader continues to be in the wind.

"Amit Shah is our Home Minister and he will go to any lengths to track him down and make him crawl out of the hole he is hiding in. He will chase him to the abyss, if need be, and bring him to book. Make no mistake about it," Sarma said.

The Assam CM arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to take part in a wide range of programmes across the State. The raids against TMC leaders were being conducted in connection with the alleged ration scam in the State.

Former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick is already behind bars in connection with this case.