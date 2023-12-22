Will be in election mode without any delay: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday asserted that it would be in election mode without any delay and candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be decided soon with the constitution of the screening committee this month.

The assertion was made by Congress General Secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal after a four-hour CWC meeting.

He said CWC requested Rahul Gandhi to undertake a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 and a decision would be taken soon.