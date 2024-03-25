"Will be contesting against RaGa's negative politics," K Surendran

WAYANAD: On his candidature from Wayanad, Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Monday said that he will be contesting against Rahul Gandhi's negative politics since Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the people of Wayanad. The Kerala BJP president said, "I want to thank PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and party National General Secretary B L Santhosh. I will be contesting against Rahul Gandhi's negative politics."

"In the past 5 years, Rahul Gandhi worked to stop the development. People need PM Modi's guarantee...Rahul Gandhi has done nothing for the people of Wayanad, he is an irresponsible MP...We will fight with our full strength, said Surendran while talking to ANI. "Last time what people of Amethi did, this time people of Wayanad will do the same", further added the Kerala BJP president. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded K Surendran against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. TN Sarasu will contest Alathur, KS Radhakrishnan from Ernakulam and G Krishnakumar from Kollam.

Kerala will hold elections in a single phase on April 26 with 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.